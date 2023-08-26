Jennifer Song is set for the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club (par-72) in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26. The purse is $2,350,000.00.

Looking to bet on Song at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jennifer Song Insights

Song has finished below par twice, completed her day bogey-free once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds played.

She has finished with a top-10 score once in her last 12 rounds.

Over her last 12 rounds, Song has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In her past five events, Song finished outside the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five appearances.

Song has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 53 E 272 0 11 0 0 $79,000

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Song finished 68th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-72 course measures 6,685 yards this week, which is 325 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 161 yards longer than the average course Song has played in the past year (6,524 yards).

Song's Last Time Out

Song shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.75 strokes to finish in the second percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.26 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 19) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which landed her in the 52nd percentile of the field.

Song was better than 33% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's nine par-5 holes, averaging 4.89 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Song did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the field averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Song had five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.5).

Song recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 2.7 on the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

At that most recent outing, Song's performance on the 19 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.2).

Song finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational with a birdie or better on two of nine par-5s, underperforming the field average, 4.0.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Song had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.7.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Song Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.