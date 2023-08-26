Jing Yan heads into the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, with action from August 24-26.

Looking to wager on Yan at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jing Yan Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Yan has shot under par four times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished a single of her most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Yan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

In her past five appearances, Yan has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

In her past five tournaments, Yan has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 39 E 268 0 4 0 0 $51,271

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Yan did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,010 yards, 325 yards longer than the 6,685-yard par 72 at this week's tournament.

The courses that Yan has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,535 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Yan's Last Time Out

Yan was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.47 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 19) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which placed her in the 17th percentile among all competitors.

Yan was better than 50% of the golfers at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.78 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Yan did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other competitors averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Yan recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.5).

Yan's one birdie or better on par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were less than the field average of 2.7.

In that last competition, Yan carded a bogey or worse on seven of 19 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Yan finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with three on the nine par-5 holes.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Yan recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.7.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Yan Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.