The field for the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club includes Karen Chung. The competition takes place from August 24-26.

Looking to bet on Chung at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Karen Chung Insights

Chung has finished three of her last 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Chung has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of her last 10 rounds.

She has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in her past five tournaments.

Chung has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 0 0 0 0 $0

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set for a shorter 6,685 yards.

The average course Chung has played i the last year (6,493 yards) is 192 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Chung's Last Time Out

Chung was in the seventh percentile on par 3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic was poor, putting her in the 20th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Chung was better than 66% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Chung carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Chung had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

Chung's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were less than the tournament average (5.4).

At that last competition, Chung's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.8).

Chung finished the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Chung had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Chung Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.