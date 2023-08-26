Karis Davidson is part of the field at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada in the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26. The par-72 course spans 6,685 yards and the purse available is $2,350,000.00.

Looking to wager on Davidson at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Karis Davidson Insights

Davidson has finished better than par four times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 14 rounds.

Davidson has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past five events, Davidson has had an average finish of 48th.

She has made the cut in two of her past five events.

Davidson has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 41 E 279 0 10 0 0 $127,071

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Davidson played this event was in 2022, and she finished 56th.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,685 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 152 yards longer than the average course Davidson has played in the past year (6,533 yards).

Davidson's Last Time Out

Davidson finished in the 43rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

Her 4.21-stroke average on the 39 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational placed her in the 61st percentile.

Davidson was better than 85% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.59 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Davidson shot equal to the field average on par-3s in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Davidson carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.5).

Davidson carded more birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 2.7 on the 39 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

At that most recent competition, Davidson's performance on the 39 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Davidson ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with seven on the 17 par-5 holes.

The field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational averaged 1.7 bogeys or worse on the 17 par-5s, but Davidson finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Davidson Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.