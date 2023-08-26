The 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will have Kelly Tan as part of the field in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26, up against the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 at stake.

She's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to win the tournament this week.

Kelly Tan Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Tan has shot better than par on three occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in one of her last 13 rounds played.

Tan has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five appearances, Tan has had an average finish of 64th.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 55 +1 275 0 6 0 0 $47,318

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Tan finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 6,685 yards.

The courses that Tan has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,530 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Tan's Last Time Out

Tan shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the 15th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.16 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 19) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which was good enough to land her in the 73rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.25).

Tan shot better than only 9% of the golfers at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 5.22 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Tan failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other participants averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Tan had fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.5).

Tan recorded more birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 2.7 on the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

In that most recent competition, Tan carded a bogey or worse on six of 19 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Tan finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the nine par-5s.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Tan had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.7.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Tan Odds to Win: +40000

