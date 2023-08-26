Kiira Riihijarvi will compete in the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26.

Looking to place a bet on Riihijarvi at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Kiira Riihijarvi Insights

Riihijarvi has finished below par twice and scored three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Riihijarvi has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of her most recent 10 rounds.

She has not made the cut in her past five events.

Riihijarvi has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 0 0 0 0 $0

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,685 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Riihijarvi has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,490 yards, 195 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Riihijarvi's Last Time Out

Riihijarvi finished in the 15th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

She averaged 4.32 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 19) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which landed her in the 45th percentile of the field.

On the nine par-5 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Riihijarvi was better than only 18% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Riihijarvi failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other golfers averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Riihijarvi carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.5).

Riihijarvi had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 2.7 on the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

At that most recent competition, Riihijarvi carded a bogey or worse on seven of 19 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Riihijarvi ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with two on the nine par-5 holes.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Riihijarvi recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.7.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

