Held from August 24-26, Lauren Coughlin is set to compete in the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada.

Looking to bet on Coughlin at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Lauren Coughlin Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Coughlin has finished below par on four occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Coughlin has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five appearances, Coughlin has finished in the top 20 once.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five appearances.

Coughlin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 38 -2 274 0 15 0 1 $327,800

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Coughlin missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,685 yards, 325 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Coughlin will take to the 6,685-yard course this week at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,552 yards in the past year.

Coughlin's Last Time Out

Coughlin finished in the second percentile on the six par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.67 strokes.

Her 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open ranked in the 49th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.13).

Coughlin was better than 50% of the field at the AIG Women’s Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.66.

Coughlin failed to card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Coughlin had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.8).

Coughlin had fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 4.3 on the 24 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

At that most recent competition, Coughlin's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Coughlin ended the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 3.7.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Coughlin finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Coughlin Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

