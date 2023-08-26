The field for the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada features Lauren Hartlage. The par-72 course spans 6,685 yards and the purse is $2,350,000.00 for the tournament, running from August 24-26.

She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to win the tournament this week.

Lauren Hartlage Insights

Over her last 11 rounds, Hartlage has finished three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her most recent 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hartlage has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 11 rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five tournaments.

Hartlage has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 47 E 276 0 8 0 1 $106,422

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Hartlage finished 67th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will play at 6,685 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,010.

The average course Hartlage has played in the past year has been 167 yards shorter than the 6,685 yards Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Hartlage's Last Time Out

Hartlage shot poorly over the 12 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the eighth percentile of the field.

She finished in the 77th percentile on par 4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging 4.14 strokes on those 29 holes.

Hartlage was better than 62% of the field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.77 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Hartlage shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other participants averaged 1.0).

On the 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Hartlage had more bogeys or worse (seven) than the tournament average (2.5).

Hartlage recorded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 2.7 on the 29 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

In that most recent outing, Hartlage's par-4 showing (on 29 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Hartlage finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, the same as the field average on the 13 par-5s.

On the 13 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Hartlage carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average of 1.7.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

+50000

