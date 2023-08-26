The CP Women’s Open is underway, and Lauren Kim is currently in 100th place with a score of +5.

Looking to wager on Lauren Kim at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Lauren Kim Insights

Over her last five rounds, Kim has finished three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has yet to finish any of her last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kim has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last five rounds.

In her past three appearances, Kim has not finished in the top 20.

She has made one cut in her past three tournaments.

Kim has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past three tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 100 +5 77 0 1 0 0 $0

Other Players at the CP Women’s Open

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Kim played this event was in 2023, and she finished 100th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,005 yards, which is longer than the 6,685-yard length for this event.

The courses that Kim has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,628 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 47th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open ranked in the 42nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.22).

On the eight par-5 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, Kim was better than only 31% of the competitors (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Kim carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Kim carded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 3.0).

Kim recorded an equal number of birdies or better (three) as the tournament average on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

At that most recent outing, Kim's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Kim ended the U.S. Women’s Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Kim recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 2.6.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Kim Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Kim's performance prior to the 2023 CP Women’s Open.

