Lauren Stephenson will be in the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26.

Lauren Stephenson Insights

Stephenson has finished below par on four occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 13 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over her last 13 rounds, Stephenson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Stephenson has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Stephenson has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 44 E 266 0 11 0 0 $132,676

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,685 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Stephenson has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,520 yards, 165 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Stephenson's Last Time Out

Stephenson was somewhat mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 52nd percentile of competitors.

Her 4.42-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational ranked in the 22nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.25).

Stephenson shot better than 50% of the field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's nine par-5 holes, averaging 4.78 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Stephenson did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other participants averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Stephenson carded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.5).

Stephenson's one birdie or better on par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were less than the field average of 2.7.

In that most recent outing, Stephenson's par-4 performance (on 19 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 8.2).

Stephenson ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.0 on the nine par-5s.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Stephenson bettered the field average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Location: Vancouver, Canada

Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

