Lindsey Weaver will be among those at the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26.

Lindsey Weaver Insights

Lindsey Weaver Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Weaver has finished below par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day once in her last 16 rounds.

Weaver has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Weaver has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Weaver has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 39 -1 271 0 10 0 0 $211,674

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Weaver finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Measuring 6,685 yards, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,010 yards .

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 133 yards longer than the average course Weaver has played in the past year (6,552 yards).

Weaver's Last Time Out

Weaver was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the AIG Women’s Open, which placed her in the 56th percentile of the field.

Weaver shot better than 50% of the competitors at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.66.

Weaver carded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the tournament average was 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Weaver carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.8).

Weaver recorded fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 4.3 on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

In that last tournament, Weaver posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Weaver finished the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 3.7.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Weaver carded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

