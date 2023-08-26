Lindy Duncan will hit the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada to compete in the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26. It's a par-72 that spans 6,685 yards, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 on the line.

Lindy Duncan Insights

Duncan has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in her last 18 rounds.

Duncan has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Duncan has finished in the top five once in her past five appearances.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five appearances.

In her past five appearances, Duncan has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 40 -2 276 0 9 1 2 $253,484

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Duncan last competed at this event in 2022 and finished ninth.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set for a shorter 6,685 yards.

The courses that Duncan has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,529 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Duncan's Last Time Out

Duncan was relatively mediocre on the 12 par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, averaging 3.08 strokes to finish in the 53rd percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the AIG Women’s Open, which landed her in the 49th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, Duncan was better than 42% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Duncan shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Duncan had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.8).

Duncan's three birdies or better on par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the tournament average of 4.3.

At that most recent competition, Duncan's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Duncan ended the AIG Women’s Open recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.7 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Duncan carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.1).

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Duncan Odds to Win: +20000

