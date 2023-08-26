Linnea Johansson will play at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada for the 2023 CP Women’s Open, taking place from August 24-26.

Looking to bet on Johansson at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Linnea Johansson Insights

Johansson has finished under par four times and scored five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Johansson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In her past five events, Johansson's average finish has been 60th.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five events.

Johansson hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five appearances, with an average finish of 60th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 51 E 258 0 8 0 0 $59,417

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Johansson did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,010 yards, 325 yards longer than the 6,685-yard par 72 at this week's tournament.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 217 yards longer than the average course Johansson has played in the past year (6,468 yards).

Johansson's Last Time Out

Johansson finished in the 27th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

Her 4.38-stroke average on the 29 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational was poor, putting her in the 31st percentile of the field.

Johansson shot better than 71% of the golfers at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's 13 par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Johansson shot the same on par-3s as the field average in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Johansson carded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.5).

Johansson had fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 2.7 on the 29 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

At that last tournament, Johansson's showing on the 29 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Johansson ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational with a birdie or better on five of the 13 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.0.

On the 13 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Johansson outperformed the field average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Johansson Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.