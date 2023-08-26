The field for the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada features Lucy Li. The par-72 course spans 6,685 yards and the purse is $2,350,000.00 for the tournament, running from August 24-26.

Lucy Li Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Li has shot better than par twice, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Li has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Li's average finish has been 66th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Li hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five appearances, with an average finish of 66th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 35 -1 285 0 11 1 2 $256,553

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Li played this event was in 2022, and she finished ninth.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,010 yards, which is longer than the 6,685-yard length for this event.

The average course Li has played in the past year has been 132 yards shorter than the 6,685 yards Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Li's Last Time Out

Li was good on the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging par to finish in the 71st percentile of competitors.

Her 4.47-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational ranked in the 17th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.25).

Li was better than 33% of the golfers at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.89 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Li failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other participants averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Li did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.5).

Li failed to record a birdie or better on any of the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. The field average was 2.7.

At that most recent competition, Li had a bogey or worse on nine of 19 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Li finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational with a birdie or better on three of nine par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 4.0.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Li outperformed the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Li Odds to Win: +30000

