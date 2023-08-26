Luna Sobron Galmes is part of the field at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada for the 2023 CP Women’s Open, taking place from August 24-26.

Luna Sobron Galmes is listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Luna Sobron Galmes Insights

Sobron Galmes has finished under par twice and scored four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 11 rounds.

She hasn't finished a single of her most recent 11 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 11 rounds, Sobron Galmes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five events, Sobron Galmes finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Sobron Galmes has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 60 +4 292 0 3 0 0 $20,137

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,010 yards, 325 yards longer than the 6,685-yard par 72 at this week's event.

The courses that Sobron Galmes has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,476 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Sobron Galmes' Last Time Out

Sobron Galmes shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the 15th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.37-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational placed her in the 33rd percentile.

Sobron Galmes shot better than just 13% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 5.11 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Sobron Galmes failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other golfers averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Sobron Galmes had three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.5).

Sobron Galmes failed to record a birdie or better on any of the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. The tournament average was 2.7.

In that last outing, Sobron Galmes carded a bogey or worse on five of 19 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Sobron Galmes finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with one on the nine par-5 holes.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Sobron Galmes had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Sobron Galmes Odds to Win: +100000

