From August 24-26, Maddie Szeryk will take to the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada to play in the 2023 CP Women’s Open. It's a par-72 that spans 6,685 yards, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 up for grabs.

Maddie Szeryk Insights

Szeryk has finished below par on three occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds played.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 14 rounds.

Szeryk has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Szeryk has had an average finish of 56th.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five tournaments.

Szeryk has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 44 -2 285 0 11 0 1 $182,365

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Szeryk finished 26th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set for a shorter 6,685 yards.

The average course Szeryk has played i the last year (6,566 yards) is 119 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Szeryk's Last Time Out

Szeryk shot poorly over the six par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 4.00 strokes to finish in the 0 percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the AIG Women’s Open, which placed her in the 35th percentile among all competitors.

Szeryk shot better than only 8% of the field at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.66.

Szeryk failed to card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Szeryk recorded more bogeys or worse (five) than the field average (1.8).

Szeryk's three birdies or better on par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the tournament average of 4.3.

At that last tournament, Szeryk's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Szeryk ended the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, worse than the field average, 3.7.

On the six par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Szeryk had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

