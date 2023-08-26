Manon De Roey is set for the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club (par-72) in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26. The purse is $2,350,000.00.

Looking to bet on De Roey at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +100000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Manon De Roey Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, De Roey has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

She has yet to finish any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 10 rounds, De Roey has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five events

De Roey has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 45 -3 248 0 2 0 0 $34,763

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,685 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course De Roey has played i the last year (6,535 yards) is 150 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

De Roey's Last Time Out

De Roey was in the third percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.63 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.37-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational placed her in the 33rd percentile.

De Roey was better than just 4% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

De Roey did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the field averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, De Roey carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.5).

De Roey did not have a birdie or better on a single one of the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. The field average was 2.7.

In that most recent tournament, De Roey had a bogey or worse on six of 19 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

De Roey finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational with a birdie or better on two of nine par-5s, fewer than the tournament average, 4.0.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, De Roey recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
De Roey Odds to Win: +100000

