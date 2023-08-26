Maria Fassi will hit the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada for the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26, looking to conquer the par-72, 6,685-yard course with $2,350,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Fassi at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +22500 to pick up the win this week.

Maria Fassi Insights

Fassi has finished better than par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has carded a top-10 score twice in her last 14 rounds.

Fassi has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Fassi has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five events.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five events.

Fassi has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 38 -3 277 0 11 1 3 $318,984

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,685 yards, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,010 yards .

The courses that Fassi has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,572 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Fassi's Last Time Out

Fassi finished in the third percentile on the six par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.50 strokes.

Her 4.33-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open was below average, putting her in the eighth percentile of the field.

Fassi shot better than only 23% of the competitors at the AIG Women’s Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.66.

Fassi did not record a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Fassi had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.8).

Fassi's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the tournament average (4.3).

At that most recent tournament, Fassi's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Fassi ended the AIG Women’s Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Fassi carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

