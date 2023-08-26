Maria Torres is set to compete at the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, with action from August 24-26.

Maria Torres Insights

Torres has finished below par on three occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds played.

She has carded one of the five best scores in one of her last 12 rounds played.

Over her last 12 rounds, Torres has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In her past five events, Torres finished outside the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Torres finished 38th in her only finish over her last five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 38 E 288 0 1 0 0 $9,576

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,685 yards, 325 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 221 yards longer than the average course Torres has played in the past year (6,464 yards).

Torres' Last Time Out

Torres was in the 71st percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.53-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational was below average, putting her in the 10th percentile of the field.

Torres was better than just 13% of the field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's nine par-5 holes, averaging 5.11 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Torres shot equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Torres had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.5).

Torres' one birdie or better on par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were less than the tournament average of 2.7.

At that most recent competition, Torres' showing on the 19 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Torres finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, equal to the field's average on the nine par-5s.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Torres underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Torres Odds to Win: +100000

