Mariah Stackhouse will be in the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26.

Looking to place a bet on Stackhouse at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to win the tournament this week.

Mariah Stackhouse Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Stackhouse has finished better than par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Stackhouse has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of her last 13 rounds.

In her past five events, Stackhouse's average finish has been 51st.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Stackhouse has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 58 +1 269 0 4 0 0 $42,968

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Stackhouse finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club measures 6,685 yards for this tournament, 325 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,010).

Courses that Stackhouse has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,536 yards, 149 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Stackhouse's Last Time Out

Stackhouse was rather mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 62nd percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, which placed her in the eighth percentile among all competitors.

Stackhouse shot better than just 29% of the field at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Stackhouse carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Stackhouse did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

Stackhouse's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.4.

In that most recent tournament, Stackhouse carded a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.8).

Stackhouse finished the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic registering a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Stackhouse finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

