Mariajo Uribe is in the field at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada in the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26. The par-72 course spans 6,685 yards and the purse available is $2,350,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Uribe at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Mariajo Uribe Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Uribe has finished better than par on five occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Uribe has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In her past five tournaments, Uribe's average finish has been 43rd.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut twice.

In her past five tournaments, Uribe has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 51 +3 289 0 4 0 0 $42,634

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Uribe last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set for a shorter 6,685 yards.

The average course Uribe has played i the last year (6,503 yards) is 182 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Uribe's Last Time Out

Uribe shot below average over the 12 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.28 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 29) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which landed her in the 49th percentile of the field.

Uribe was better than 83% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.62 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.78.

Uribe did not card a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other golfers averaged 1.0).

On the 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Uribe recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.5).

Uribe carded more birdies or better (four) than the field average of 2.7 on the 29 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

In that last tournament, Uribe's performance on the 29 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Uribe finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational with a birdie or better on five of the 13 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.0.

On the 13 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Uribe bettered the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Uribe Odds to Win: +50000

