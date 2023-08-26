Marina Alex will compete at the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at the par-72, 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26.

Looking to place a wager on Alex at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marina Alex Insights

Alex has finished better than par once and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has posted a top-five score once in her last 12 rounds.

Alex has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in three of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five events, Alex has not finished in the top 20.

She has made the cut in one of her past five events.

Alex has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 37 -2 276 0 16 1 1 $324,225

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club measures 6,685 yards for this tournament, 325 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,010).

Courses that Alex has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,549 yards, 136 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Alex's Last Time Out

Alex was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of par on the six par-3 holes.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open ranked in the 22nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.13).

Alex was better than 73% of the golfers at the AIG Women’s Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.66.

Alex did not card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Alex did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.8).

Alex's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the tournament average (4.3).

In that last competition, Alex's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Alex finished the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, less than the field's average, 3.7.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Alex finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Alex Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.