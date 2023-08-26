Marissa Steen will compete at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada for the 2023 CP Women’s Open, taking place from August 24-26.

Marissa Steen is currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to win the tournament this week.

Marissa Steen Insights

Steen has finished better than par nine times and carded 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds.

She has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 20 rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Steen has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In her past five events, Steen's average finish has been 42nd.

Steen has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Steen will look to continue her streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 38 -1 273 0 6 0 0 $144,998

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,685 yards, 325 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Steen has played in the past year has been 175 yards shorter than the 6,685 yards Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Steen's Last Time Out

Steen was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 39) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which was good enough to place her in the 91st percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.25).

Steen was better than just 29% of the field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's 17 par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Steen fared the same on par-3s as the field average in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Steen did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.5).

Steen recorded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 2.7 on the 39 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

In that most recent tournament, Steen's performance on the 39 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.2).

Steen finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.0 on the 17 par-5s.

On the 17 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Steen fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

