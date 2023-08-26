On Saturday, Mark Canha (.452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Padres.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks while hitting .245.

In 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%) Canha has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (6.7%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Canha has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this year (28 of 105), with two or more RBI eight times (7.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33 of 105 games (31.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 10 .252 AVG .241 .346 OBP .343 .383 SLG .448 9 XBH 4 3 HR 1 13 RBI 6 26/13 K/BB 2/5 5 SB 0

