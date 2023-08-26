From August 24-26, Melissa Reid will hit the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada to play in the 2023 CP Women’s Open. It's a par-72 that spans 6,685 yards, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Reid at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to win the tournament this week.

Melissa Reid Insights

Reid has finished below par on seven occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over her last 16 rounds, Reid has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Reid has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five events.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Reid has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 36 -2 275 0 8 0 0 $200,084

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,010 yards, which is longer than the 6,685-yard length for this tournament.

Courses that Reid has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,560 yards, 125 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Reid's Last Time Out

Reid shot poorly over the six par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.33 strokes to finish in the 11th percentile of the field.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open was poor, putting her in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Reid was better than 97% of the competitors at the AIG Women’s Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.66.

Reid failed to card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the field averaged 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Reid carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.8).

Reid's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the tournament average (4.3).

In that last competition, Reid's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Reid finished the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on four of the six par-5s, bettering the field's average of 3.7.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Reid finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Reid Odds to Win: +25000

