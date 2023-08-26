The field at the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada will feature Mi Hyang Lee. She and the rest of the golfers will go for for a piece of the $2,350,000.00 purse on the par-72, 6,685-yard course from August 24-26.

Looking to place a bet on Lee at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Mi Hyang Lee Insights

Lee has finished under par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has yet to finish any of her last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Lee has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in five of her last 16 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Lee's average finish has been 46th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Lee has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 38 -3 278 0 13 0 0 $176,342

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Lee finished 49th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,010 yards, which is longer than the 6,685-yard length for this tournament.

Courses that Lee has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,536 yards, 149 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee shot below average over the six par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.33 strokes to finish in the 11th percentile of the field.

Her 4.29-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open was poor, putting her in the 16th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, Lee was better than just 23% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Lee did not card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the field averaged 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Lee carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.8).

Lee did not record a birdie or better on any of the 24 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open. The tournament average was 4.3.

In that last competition, Lee carded a bogey or worse on seven of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Lee ended the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the field average, 3.7.

On the six par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Lee recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Lee Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

