The 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada will see Min Lee in the field from August 24-26 as the golfers battle the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Lee at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Min Lee Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Lee has finished below par on six occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Lee has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Lee's average finish has been 50th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Lee has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 50 +1 279 0 10 0 0 $142,078

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Lee last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,010 yards, 325 yards longer than the 6,685-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Courses that Lee has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,530 yards, 155 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Lee's Last Time Out

Lee was in the 70th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.40 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, which placed her in the sixth percentile among all competitors.

Lee shot better than 39% of the field at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Lee recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Lee had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.6).

Lee's one birdie or better on par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were less than the tournament average of 4.8.

In that last outing, Lee's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Lee finished the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open averaged 1.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Lee finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Lee Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.