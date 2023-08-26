Morgane Metraux will compete at the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, taking place from August 24-26.

Morgane Metraux Betting Odds

Metraux is currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Morgane Metraux Insights

Metraux has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 16 rounds.

Metraux has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Metraux has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Metraux has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 34 -3 275 0 9 1 2 $308,222

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,685 yards, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,010 yards .

The courses that Metraux has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,530 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Metraux's Last Time Out

Metraux finished in the 31st percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes.

Her 4.21-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open ranked in the 35th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.13).

Metraux shot better than just 23% of the field at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.66.

Metraux recorded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the tournament average was 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Metraux had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.8).

Metraux's four birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the tournament average (4.3).

In that most recent competition, Metraux's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 13 times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Metraux ended the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 3.7.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Metraux had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

Metraux Odds to Win: +30000

