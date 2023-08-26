Held from August 24-26, Moriya Jutanugarn is set to play in the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada.

Moriya Jutanugarn Insights

Jutanugarn has finished below par three times and shot seven rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds.

She has carded one of the five best scores in one of her last 18 rounds played.

Over her last 18 rounds, Jutanugarn has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five appearances, Jutanugarn's average finish has been 53rd.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Jutanugarn has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 36 -3 280 0 19 1 2 $439,419

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Jutanugarn finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will play at 6,685 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,010.

The courses that Jutanugarn has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,576 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Jutanugarn's Last Time Out

Jutanugarn was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open ranked in the 63rd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.13).

Jutanugarn was better than only 23% of the field at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.66.

Jutanugarn shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Jutanugarn carded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.8).

Jutanugarn had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 4.3 on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

At that most recent competition, Jutanugarn's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 13 times (worse than the field average, 8.8).

Jutanugarn ended the AIG Women’s Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7), with two on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Jutanugarn finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

