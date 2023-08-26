The 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26 will feature Muni He in the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on He at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Muni He Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, He has shot under par twice, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 12 rounds.

He has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In her past five tournaments, He has not finished in the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five events.

He has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 28 -5 253 0 5 1 1 $115,264

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time He played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 6,685 yards, 325 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

He will take to the 6,685-yard course this week at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,491 yards in the past year.

He's Last Time Out

He was in the 71st percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 39) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which placed her in the 61st percentile of the field.

He was better than 77% of the golfers at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's 17 par-5 holes, averaging 4.65 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

He carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, better than the field average of 1.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, He had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.5).

He's four birdies or better on the 39 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were more than the tournament average (2.7).

In that most recent outing, He posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 39 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

He finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with eight on the 17 par-5 holes.

On the 17 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, He recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards He Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

