The 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will have Nanna Madsen in the field in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26, up against the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Madsen at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Nanna Madsen Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Madsen has finished better than par three times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of her last 14 rounds.

Madsen has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Madsen has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Madsen has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 36 -2 280 0 13 1 1 $446,585

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Madsen last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,010 yards, 325 yards longer than the 6,685-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Courses that Madsen has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,558 yards, 127 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Madsen's Last Time Out

Madsen shot poorly over the six par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of the field.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open was below average, putting her in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Madsen shot better than just 23% of the field at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.66.

Madsen recorded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the field averaged 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Madsen recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.8).

Madsen recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 4.3 on the 24 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

At that last outing, Madsen had a bogey or worse on six of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Madsen ended the AIG Women’s Open carding a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 3.7 on the six par-5s.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Madsen finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Madsen Odds to Win: +20000

