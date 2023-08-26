Paula Creamer will take to the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada to play in the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26. It's a par-72 that spans 6,685 yards, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Creamer at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Paula Creamer Insights

Creamer has finished under par once and posted three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last eight rounds.

She has yet to finish any of her last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last eight rounds, Creamer has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five tournaments.

Creamer has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 52 E 287 0 3 0 0 $22,751

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 6,685 yards.

Courses that Creamer has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,515 yards, 170 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Creamer's Last Time Out

Creamer was in the third percentile on par 3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.14-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic was below average, putting her in the 20th percentile of the field.

Creamer was better than just 29% of the field at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Creamer failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Creamer had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.6).

Creamer's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were less than the field average of 5.4.

At that last competition, Creamer's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.8).

Creamer ended the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Creamer finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Creamer Odds to Win: +100000

