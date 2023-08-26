Paula Reto heads into the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26, attempting to defend her title.

Looking to place a bet on Reto at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Paula Reto Insights

Reto has finished below par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has carded the best score of the day once in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Reto has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Reto has had an average finish of 62nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Reto has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 37 -4 278 1 14 2 4 $667,054

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The previous time Reto competed in this event, in 2022, she ended up the champion.

This course is set up to play at 6,685 yards, 325 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Courses that Reto has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,555 yards, 130 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Reto's Last Time Out

Reto was rather mediocre over the six par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, averaging par to finish in the 61st percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the AIG Women’s Open, which placed her in the 35th percentile of the field.

Reto shot better than 50% of the competitors at the AIG Women’s Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.66.

Reto recorded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, better than the field average of 0.9.

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Reto recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.8).

Reto's one birdie or better on par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the tournament average of 4.3.

In that last competition, Reto's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Reto finished the AIG Women’s Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Reto finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Reto Odds to Win: +30000

