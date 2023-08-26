Pauline Roussin-Bouchard is set to compete in the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada, taking place from August 24-26.

Looking to bet on Roussin-Bouchard at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this week.

Pauline Roussin-Bouchard Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Roussin-Bouchard has shot below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score twice in her last 14 rounds.

Roussin-Bouchard has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Roussin-Bouchard has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 38 -3 271 0 12 0 1 $195,957

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Roussin-Bouchard finished 45th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 72 that's 6,685 yards.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 140 yards longer than the average course Roussin-Bouchard has played in the past year (6,545 yards).

Roussin-Bouchard's Last Time Out

Roussin-Bouchard finished in the 11th percentile on the six par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.33 strokes.

Her 4.29-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open ranked in the 16th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.13).

On the six par-5 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, Roussin-Bouchard was better than just 23% of the competitors (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Roussin-Bouchard did not card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Roussin-Bouchard recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.8).

Roussin-Bouchard had fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 4.3 on the 24 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

In that most recent competition, Roussin-Bouchard had a bogey or worse on nine of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Roussin-Bouchard finished the AIG Women’s Open registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.7 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Roussin-Bouchard had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field's average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Roussin-Bouchard Odds to Win: +50000

