Pavarisa Yoktuan is set to compete in the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada, taking place from August 24-26.

Pavarisa Yoktuan Insights

Yoktuan has finished below par twice and posted three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She hasn't finished any of her last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Yoktuan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In her past five events, Yoktuan has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Yoktuan has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 43 -1 286 0 6 0 0 $81,955

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,685 yards, 325 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The courses that Yoktuan has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,528 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Yoktuan's Last Time Out

Yoktuan finished in the 15th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

Her 4.42-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational was below average, putting her in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Yoktuan was better than 33% of the field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.89 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Yoktuan did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other golfers averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Yoktuan had three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.5).

Yoktuan's three birdies or better on par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were more than the field average of 2.7.

In that most recent outing, Yoktuan's par-4 showing (on 19 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Yoktuan finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with two on the nine par-5 holes.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Yoktuan underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

