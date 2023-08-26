Pernilla Lindberg will compete at the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at the par-72, 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26.

Pernilla Lindberg Insights

Lindberg has finished better than par three times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She hasn't finished any of her last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 14 rounds, Lindberg has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In her past five appearances, Lindberg's average finish has been 65th.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Lindberg has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 46 -2 278 0 10 0 0 $102,097

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,010 yards, which is longer than the 6,685-yard length for this event.

The courses that Lindberg has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,526 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Lindberg's Last Time Out

Lindberg was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 60th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, which placed her in the 33rd percentile of the field.

Lindberg shot better than 63% of the golfers at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Lindberg carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Lindberg carded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.6).

Lindberg's five birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the field average (4.8).

At that last competition, Lindberg's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Lindberg ended the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Lindberg carded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.9.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

