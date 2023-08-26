Polly Mack will compete at the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, taking place from August 24-26.

Looking to place a wager on Mack at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to pick up the win this week.

Polly Mack Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Mack has shot better than par on three occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Mack has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Mack has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Mack has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 57 +1 288 0 3 0 0 $19,500

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,685 yards, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,010 yards .

The courses that Mack has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,507 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Mack's Last Time Out

Mack shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the 15th percentile of the field.

Her 4.58-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational was poor, putting her in the eighth percentile of the field.

Mack was better than 97% of the golfers at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Mack fared equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Mack had four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.5).

Mack recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 2.7 on the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

At that most recent outing, Mack's performance on the 19 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Mack ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.0 on the nine par-5s.

The field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational averaged 1.7 bogeys or worse on the nine par-5s, but Mack finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

