Rowdy Tellez, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres, with Pedro Avila on the hill, August 26 at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .214.

Tellez has gotten a hit in 46 of 82 games this season (56.1%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (13.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 82), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 32.9% of his games this year, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 25.6% of his games this year (21 of 82), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 44 .205 AVG .222 .263 OBP .313 .402 SLG .389 10 XBH 11 7 HR 6 20 RBI 21 29/10 K/BB 42/20 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings