Ruixin Liu will play from August 24-26 in the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada, taking on a par-72, 6,685-yard course.

Looking to bet on Liu at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Ruixin Liu Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Liu has shot under par seven times, while also posting 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice in her last 17 rounds.

Liu has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Liu has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five tournaments.

She has made the cut in four of her past five events.

Liu has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 40 -2 266 0 12 0 0 $172,069

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Liu finished 45th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will play at 6,685 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,010.

Courses that Liu has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,499 yards, 186 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Liu's Last Time Out

Liu shot poorly over the 16 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of competitors.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 39 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational was strong, putting her in the 91st percentile of the field.

Liu was better than 64% of the golfers at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's 17 par-5 holes, averaging 4.76 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Liu failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other participants averaged 1.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Liu carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (2.5).

Liu's five birdies or better on the 39 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were more than the field average (2.7).

In that last competition, Liu's performance on the 39 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.2).

Liu ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational with a birdie or better on five of the 17 par-5s, more than the field's average of 4.0.

On the 17 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Liu bettered the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Liu Odds to Win: +25000

