Ryann O'Toole is ready for the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club (par-72) in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26. The purse is $2,350,000.00.

Looking to bet on O'Toole at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ryann O'Toole Insights

O'Toole has finished below par on seven occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, O'Toole has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

O'Toole has finished in the top five once in her past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

In her past five events, O'Toole has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

O'Toole hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 33 -2 276 0 17 2 3 $517,185

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,685 yards, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,010 yards .

The courses that O'Toole has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,543 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

O'Toole's Last Time Out

O'Toole was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 68th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 39) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which was good enough to place her in the 98th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.25).

O'Toole shot better than 77% of the field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's 17 par-5 holes, averaging 4.65 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

O'Toole shot equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, O'Toole carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.5).

O'Toole's 10 birdies or better on the 39 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were more than the field average (2.7).

At that most recent outing, O'Toole's performance on the 39 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.2).

O'Toole ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with six on the 17 par-5 holes.

On the 17 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, O'Toole outperformed the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards O'Toole Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.