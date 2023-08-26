Samantha Wagner will play at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada in the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26. The par-72 course spans 6,685 yards and the purse available is $2,350,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Wagner at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to pick up the win this week.

Samantha Wagner Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Wagner has scored under par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 15 rounds.

Wagner has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five appearances, Wagner has had an average finish of 59th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Wagner has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 54 +2 269 0 4 0 0 $53,924

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,685 yards this week, which is 325 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Wagner has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,489 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Wagner's Last Time Out

Wagner finished in the 15th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

Her 4.37-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational placed her in the 33rd percentile.

Wagner shot better than just 9% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 5.22 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Wagner did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other golfers averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Wagner carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.5).

Wagner carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 2.7 on the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

At that most recent outing, Wagner's par-4 showing (on 19 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Wagner finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the nine par-5s.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Wagner fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Wagner Odds to Win: +50000

