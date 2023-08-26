The 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada will see Sofia Garcia in the field from August 24-26 as the competitors battle the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Garcia at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +75000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Sofia Garcia Insights

Garcia has finished below par twice and scored four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She hasn't finished any of her most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Garcia has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five appearances, Garcia finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Garcia has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 42 +3 291 0 1 0 0 $12,498

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,685 yards, 325 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 210 yards longer than the average course Garcia has played in the past year (6,475 yards).

Garcia's Last Time Out

Garcia was good on the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging par to finish in the 71st percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.37 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 19) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which landed her in the 33rd percentile among all competitors.

Garcia was better than just 4% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 5.33 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Garcia shot equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Garcia had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.5).

Garcia did not record a birdie or better on any of the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. The field average was 2.7.

At that last competition, Garcia's performance on the 19 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.2).

Garcia ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.0 on the nine par-5s.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Garcia had three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.7.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Garcia Odds to Win: +75000

