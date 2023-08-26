Sophia Schubert is set for the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club (par-72) in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26. The purse is $2,350,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Schubert at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Sophia Schubert Insights

Schubert has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 11 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 11 rounds, Schubert has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In her past five events, Schubert has had an average finish of 74th.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five events.

Schubert has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 56 +1 271 0 13 0 0 $128,815

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Schubert played this event was in 2022, and she finished 36th.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,685 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Schubert will take to the 6,685-yard course this week at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,553 yards in the past year.

Schubert's Last Time Out

Schubert was in the 100th percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 0.70 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 100th percentile on par 4s at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 1.22 strokes on those 18 holes.

Schubert was better than 100% of the competitors at the Amundi Evian Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 0.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Schubert recorded a birdie or better on eight of 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.1).

On the 10 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Schubert carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Schubert's 14 birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the field average (4.2).

At that most recent tournament, Schubert's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 6.6).

Schubert ended the Amundi Evian Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6) with eight on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Amundi Evian Championship averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Schubert finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Schubert Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

