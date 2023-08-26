Stacy Lewis will be among those competing at the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26.

Looking to wager on Lewis at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +17500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stacy Lewis Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Lewis has finished under par six times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 15 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Lewis has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in three of her last 15 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Lewis' average finish has been 56th.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five appearances.

Lewis has had an average finish of 56th in her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 42 -2 275 0 15 0 1 $268,122

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Lewis finished 49th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,685 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Lewis has played in the past year has been 123 yards shorter than the 6,685 yards Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Lewis' Last Time Out

Lewis finished in the 31st percentile on the six par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes.

She averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the AIG Women’s Open, which placed her in the 22nd percentile among all competitors.

Lewis was better than 90% of the field at the AIG Women’s Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.66.

Lewis recorded a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, better than the field average of 0.9.

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Lewis recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

Lewis' two birdies or better on par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the field average of 4.3.

In that last competition, Lewis' showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Lewis ended the AIG Women’s Open recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.7 on the six par-5s.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Lewis finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Lewis Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.