The field for the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada will feature Su-Hyun Oh. The par-72 course spans 6,685 yards and the purse is $2,350,000.00 for the tournament, running from August 24-26.

Looking to bet on Oh at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Su-Hyun Oh Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Oh has shot below par five times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day once in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Oh has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Oh has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five events.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five appearances, Oh has finished within five shots of the leader once. She posted a score that was better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 36 -2 271 0 5 0 1 $75,500

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Oh played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 6,685 yards.

Courses that Oh has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,513 yards, 172 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Oh's Last Time Out

Oh was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 39 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational was strong, putting her in the 83rd percentile of the field.

Oh was better than just 29% of the field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Oh shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other golfers averaged 1.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Oh recorded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.5).

Oh's seven birdies or better on the 39 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were more than the tournament average (2.7).

At that most recent tournament, Oh's par-4 showing (on 39 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 8.2).

Oh finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with three on the 17 par-5 holes.

On the 17 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Oh carded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.7.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Oh Odds to Win: +20000

