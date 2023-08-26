Sung-hyun Park will take to the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada to compete in the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26. It's a par-72 that spans 6,685 yards, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Park at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +35000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Sung-hyun Park Insights

Park has finished under par five times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Park has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five events, Park's average finish has been 63rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 56 +2 281 0 10 0 0 $82,441

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Park played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,010 yards, which is longer than the 6,685-yard length for this event.

Park will take to the 6,685-yard course this week at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,539 yards in the past year.

Park's Last Time Out

Park was in the 69th percentile on par 3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, with an average of 3.05 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

Her 4.14-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship placed her in the 50th percentile.

Park was better than just 21% of the competitors at the Amundi Evian Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.81.

Park carded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, better than the field average of 2.1.

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Park carded more bogeys or worse (six) than the field average (3.6).

Park's four birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were less than the tournament average (4.2).

In that last outing, Park carded a bogey or worse on six of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.6).

Park finished the Amundi Evian Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.6), with two on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Park had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.5.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Park Odds to Win: +35000

