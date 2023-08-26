Thidapa Suwannapura enters play in the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, with action from August 24-26.

Looking to wager on Suwannapura at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Thidapa Suwannapura Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Suwannapura has finished better than par on five occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 18 rounds.

Suwannapura has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Suwannapura has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five tournaments.

In her past five events, Suwannapura has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 39 -2 268 0 13 0 1 $222,168

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Suwannapura missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,010 yards, which is longer than the 6,685-yard length for this tournament.

The average course Suwannapura has played i the last year (6,526 yards) is 159 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Suwannapura's Last Time Out

Suwannapura was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging par to finish in the 71st percentile of the field.

Her 4.10-stroke average on the 39 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational was strong, putting her in the 83rd percentile of the field.

Suwannapura was better than 67% of the golfers at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.71 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Suwannapura shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other participants averaged 1.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Suwannapura recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.5).

Suwannapura's five birdies or better on par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were more than the field average of 2.7.

In that most recent outing, Suwannapura posted a bogey or worse on nine of 39 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Suwannapura finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with seven on the 17 par-5 holes.

On the 17 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Suwannapura recorded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.7.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Suwannapura Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.