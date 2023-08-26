Wei-ling Hsu will be among those playing the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26.

Wei-ling Hsu Insights

Wei-ling Hsu Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Hsu has finished under par five times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 16 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hsu has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of her last 16 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Hsu has had an average finish of 44th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

In her past five tournaments, Hsu has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 43 -2 281 0 17 0 0 $272,760

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Hsu played this event was in 2022, and she finished 61st.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,010 yards, which is longer than the 6,685-yard length for this event.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 129 yards longer than the average course Hsu has played in the past year (6,556 yards).

Hsu's Last Time Out

Hsu was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

Her 4.17-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open placed her in the 49th percentile.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, Hsu was better than 73% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Hsu carded a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 0.9).

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Hsu recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.8).

Hsu's five birdies or better on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were more than the field average (4.3).

In that last competition, Hsu had a bogey or worse on 12 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Hsu ended the AIG Women’s Open carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.7 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Hsu had one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

+25000

