Weiwei Zhang is part of the field from August 24-26 in the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada, taking on a par-72, 6,685-yard course.

Looking to place a wager on Zhang at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Weiwei Zhang Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Zhang has finished better than par on three occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded one of the five best scores in one of her last 14 rounds played.

Zhang has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in four of her last 14 rounds.

In her past five events, Zhang's average finish has been 29th.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Zhang has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 22 -6 281 0 3 0 1 $55,181

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,685 yards, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,010 yards .

Courses that Zhang has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,472 yards, 213 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Zhang's Last Time Out

Zhang was in the 43rd percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 4.15-stroke average on the 39 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational was strong, putting her in the 76th percentile of the field.

Zhang was better than 67% of the golfers at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.71 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.78.

Zhang shot the same on par-3s as the field average in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Zhang carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (2.5).

Zhang's eight birdies or better on the 39 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were more than the field average (2.7).

At that last outing, Zhang's par-4 performance (on 39 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 8.2).

Zhang ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the 17 par-5s.

On the 17 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Zhang bettered the field average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Zhang Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.