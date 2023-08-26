Wichanee Meechai is set for the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club (par-72) in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26. The purse is $2,350,000.00.

Looking to place a wager on Meechai at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +17500 to pick up the win this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Wichanee Meechai Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Meechai has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score in two of her last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over her last 16 rounds, Meechai has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Meechai has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five tournaments.

Meechai has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Meechai will attempt to extend her streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 39 -3 279 0 15 0 1 $231,847

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Meechai finished 26th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,685 yards, 325 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Meechai has played i the last year (6,532 yards) is 153 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Meechai's Last Time Out

Meechai was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 93rd percentile of the field.

She shot well to finish in the 83rd percentile on par 4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging 4.10 strokes on those 39 holes.

Meechai was better than 64% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.76 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Meechai carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, better than the field average of 1.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Meechai did not card a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.5).

Meechai had more birdies or better (seven) than the field average of 2.7 on the 39 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

At that most recent tournament, Meechai posted a bogey or worse on nine of 39 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Meechai finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with six on the 17 par-5 holes.

On the 17 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Meechai carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.7).

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Meechai Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

